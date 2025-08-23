BY COUNTRIES
Private School Advertising: the HAAC reminds media of the current rules

Private School Advertising: the HAAC reminds media of the current rules

Company
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
1 min.
A la Haute Autorité de l'Audiovisuel et de la Communication HAAC Bénin
A la Haute Autorité de l'Audiovisuel et de la Communication HAAC Bénin
The High Authority for Audiovisual and Communication (HAAC) has released a statement in which it reminds promoters of private educational establishments, as well as the press and the general public, about the rules governing school advertising in the Republic of Benin.

In accordance with Article 177 of the Information and Communication Code, the HAAC is entrusted with controlling the content of advertisements broadcast by the media. As such, it emphasizes that Decree no. 2018-261 of June 27, 2018, and Decision no. 10-045/HAAC of October 5, 2010 specifically regulate the communication conditions of private schools, colleges, high schools, and universities.

Only accredited or approved institutions are allowed to promote their programs. All advertising must necessarily include the endorsement “Approved and Reviewed” delivered by the competent body, with a clear indication of its name. Moreover, any figure or statistic put forward must be certified in advance by the ministries responsible for education.

Zero tolerance for deceptive advertising

The institution warns against deceptive announcements. In fact, Articles 323 and 324 of Law no. 2015-07 of March 20, 2015, hold both the advertiser and the broadcaster responsible. In the case of a legal entity, its leaders are criminally liable.

Media outlets, regarded as complicit in case of failure, are subjected to the same penalties as the advertiser, in addition to the provisions stipulated in their agreement with the HAAC.

Through this clarification, the HAAC aims to prevent any misuse of educational information and remind relevant stakeholders that school advertising is a sensitive area, which requires rigor and compliance with the applicable texts.

