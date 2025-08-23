BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Policy image/svg+xml Presidential 2025 in Ivory Coast: Simone Ehivet Gbagbo announces the date of her candidacy submission
Ivory Coast

Presidential 2025 in Ivory Coast: Simone Ehivet Gbagbo announces the date of her candidacy submission

Policy
By Angèle M. ADANLE
Update:
1 min.reading
Simone Ehivet Gbagbo, ex-première dame de Côte d'Ivoire
- Advertisement -

The leadership of the Capable Generations Movement (MGC) has announced that its presidential candidate, Simone Ehivet Gbagbo, will officially submit her candidacy on Sunday, August 24, 2025, at 8 pm at the headquarters of the Independent Electoral Commission (CEI). Supporters are called for an exceptional mobilization to mark this decisive step.

The campaign for the 2025 Ivorian presidency takes on a new turn. Through a statement signed by the party’s General Secretary, Dr N’Guessan Lavri Nicolas, the MGC confirmed that Simone Ehivet Gbagbo, ex-First Lady and major political figure, will submit her candidacy file this Sunday at the CEI.

- Publicité-

The announcement was addressed to activists, heads of grassroots structures and affiliated organizations, who are invited to mobilize in large numbers. “Comrades, this day is memorable for the MGC, that’s why I would like to be able to count on the exceptional mobilization of everyone”, the General Secretary declared.

A symbolic step for the MGC

Supporters are invited from 7 pm to the Shell Station, 2 Plateaux–Duncan crossroads, near the headquarters of the CEI, to accompany the team assigned to the task. The party’s uniform has been required to mark the event with a strong militant identity.

- Publicité-

For the political formation, this submission of candidacy constitutes a pivotal moment in the anticipated electoral battle. Having formally named Simone Ehivet Gbagbo as its candidate, the MGC intends to demonstrate its mobilization capability and affirm its place in the Ivorian political arena.

The presidential election of October 25, 2025, is already expected to be contested, with several prominent figures anticipated in the race. The submission of Mrs. Gbagbo’s candidacy marks a decisive step in her active return to the electoral scene, after having occupied the forefront of the political scene alongside her ex-husband, former president Laurent Gbagbo.

- Publicité-

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
EN CONTINU

Delbich Legends Live: the LNB standing with the youth to celebrate the old glories of Beninese music

SNAB 2025: Benin relies on labeling to boost its crafts on international markets

Benin

Benin – Drama on the Ouémé River in Glazoué: A Chadian family has no news of their missing daughter

Benin

Benin – Glazoué Tragedy: 35 Nigeriens Among the 43 Victims, Six Nationalities Affected

Benin

Benin – Ouémé River Tragedy: one more body found, confusion continues

CPI: Senegal denounces American sanctions against judges and expresses its solidarity with Mame Mandiaye Niang

Benin

Benin: ANIP launches a one-stop birth declaration and registration service in maternity wards

FBF General Assemblies: unanimous adoption of reports and tribute to Razack Omotoyossi

Benin: The president of the FBF, Mathurin de Chacus, announces his departure

Benin

Benin – The stolen thief: two friends arrested for cross thefts

VOIR TOUS LES FLASHS