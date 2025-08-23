Presidential 2025 in Ivory Coast: Simone Ehivet Gbagbo announces the date of her candidacy submission

- Advertisement -

The leadership of the Capable Generations Movement (MGC) has announced that its presidential candidate, Simone Ehivet Gbagbo, will officially submit her candidacy on Sunday, August 24, 2025, at 8 pm at the headquarters of the Independent Electoral Commission (CEI). Supporters are called for an exceptional mobilization to mark this decisive step.

The campaign for the 2025 Ivorian presidency takes on a new turn. Through a statement signed by the party’s General Secretary, Dr N’Guessan Lavri Nicolas, the MGC confirmed that Simone Ehivet Gbagbo, ex-First Lady and major political figure, will submit her candidacy file this Sunday at the CEI.

- Publicité-

The announcement was addressed to activists, heads of grassroots structures and affiliated organizations, who are invited to mobilize in large numbers. “Comrades, this day is memorable for the MGC, that’s why I would like to be able to count on the exceptional mobilization of everyone”, the General Secretary declared.

A symbolic step for the MGC

Supporters are invited from 7 pm to the Shell Station, 2 Plateaux–Duncan crossroads, near the headquarters of the CEI, to accompany the team assigned to the task. The party’s uniform has been required to mark the event with a strong militant identity.

- Publicité-

For the political formation, this submission of candidacy constitutes a pivotal moment in the anticipated electoral battle. Having formally named Simone Ehivet Gbagbo as its candidate, the MGC intends to demonstrate its mobilization capability and affirm its place in the Ivorian political arena.

The presidential election of October 25, 2025, is already expected to be contested, with several prominent figures anticipated in the race. The submission of Mrs. Gbagbo’s candidacy marks a decisive step in her active return to the electoral scene, after having occupied the forefront of the political scene alongside her ex-husband, former president Laurent Gbagbo.