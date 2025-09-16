BY COUNTRIES
Benin

Police operation in Parakou: offenders and prostitutes arrested

Security
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
Less than 1 min.reading
Un véhicule de la police républicaine
Véhicule de la police républicaine . @Présidence du Bénin
During the night of Tuesday, September 9 to Wednesday, September 10, 2025, a large-scale security operation was carried out in Kpébié, a neighborhood located in the First Arrondissement of Parakou.

The operation, led by the Departmental Director of the Republican Police (DDPR) of Borgou, aimed to improve security in this area known to be sensitive.

Starting at 11 p.m. and continuing until dawn, the operation focused on locations identified as hotspots of insecurity and deviance. Law enforcement targeted users of psychotropic substances, prostitutes, and their pimps.

Summary: 20 people were arrested, including 4 women. These arrests are part of a series of actions undertaken by the authorities to strengthen public safety and restore order in at-risk neighborhoods of the municipality.

This police raid demonstrates the determination of the security forces to combat crime and ensure a safe environment for residents.

