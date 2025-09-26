BY COUNTRIES
Parakou: female restaurant owner victim of three consecutive break-ins, one suspect arrested

Company
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
1 min.
Un véhicule de la police républicaine
Véhicule de la police républicaine . @Présidence du Bénin
In Parakou, a restaurant owner in the Banikanni Rose-Croix neighborhood endured a nightmarish September marked by three successive burglaries that severely affected her business.

According to Fraternité fm, thanks to the responsiveness of the Republican Police of the 2nd arrondissement, a suspect was arrested and some of the stolen goods were recovered.

The first theft occurred on the night of September 2, 2025. After she had parked her HAOJUE 110 motorcycle with license plate 2DN 0381 RB in her living room, the restaurant owner woke in the middle of the night to find the bike gone.

A few days later, on September 13, she was shocked to discover that the kitchen door of her restaurant in the Arafat neighborhood had been forced. The burglars took a large quantity of food supplies: a 50-kg sack of rice, a jerrycan of oil, cans of tomatoes, seasonings, and several cooking pots.

The ordeal worsened on the night of September 15–16, when the perpetrators struck again, this time taking ten jerrycans of oil, a tray of eggs, gari and other provisions.

Faced with this string of incidents, the restaurant owner contacted the Republican Police. The investigation, launched immediately, led to the arrest of a first suspect on the night of September 17–18 in the Arafat neighborhood. During questioning, the individual confessed and revealed the identity of an accomplice who is still on the run.

A search of his home led to the recovery of several stolen items: a partially used sack of rice, three cooking pots, two empty jerrycans, gari, salt, cans of tomatoes, as well as electronic equipment (two mobile phones and an HP computer).

Relieved by this development, the victim expressed her gratitude to the Police for their promptness and now hopes to carry on her work in peace. Searches continue to locate the second offender.

