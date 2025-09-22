Nigeria: end of mission for Benin’s Ambassador, Paulette Adjovi Yèkpè

- Publicité-

Benin’s ambassador to Nigeria, Paulette Adjovi Yèkpè, has been recalled after eight years of service in Abuja.

After eight years heading Benin’s diplomatic mission in Nigeria, Paulette Adjovi Yèkpè is leaving her post. Benin’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has recalled the diplomat. This recall brings an end to a mission that has left its mark on Beninese diplomacy at the highest level.

As dean of the diplomatic corps in Abuja, Paulette Yèkpè saw her mandate extend well beyond the usual term for a head of mission. Beyond the bilateral relationship with Nigeria, she also served as ambassador accredited to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which strengthened her strategic role in the sub-region.

In recent days, Paulette Adjovi Yèkpè has made a series of farewell visits to several Nigerian figures. Among them was the President of the ECOWAS Commission, evidence of the strong bond she managed to forge between the Beninese mission and regional institutions.