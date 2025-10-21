Nicolas Sarkozy in prison: his sons, his brothers and Carla Bruni present before his imprisonment

Before his entry into La Santé prison in Paris on Tuesday, October 21, Nicolas Sarkozy received unwavering support from his close ones. Gathered in front of his residence in the 16th arrondissement, his family and supporters showed him their affection during this judicial ordeal that led to his sentence of five years in prison.

On the eve of his incarceration, Nicolas Sarkozy was able to measure the strength of the family ties that bind him to his loved ones. His sons Louis and Pierre organized, via a call on Instagram on October 18, a rally of support in front of Villa Montmorency, where the former president lives. From the early hours of the morning, relatives and sympathizers gathered at the corner of rue Pierre-Guérin and rue de la Source to demonstrate their solidarity.

The former head of state, sentenced to five years in prison, including three years with a deferred custodial order in the case of Libyan financing of his 2007 campaign, could count on the presence of his wife, Carla Bruni, and his children Pierre, Jean, Louis and Giulia. Around them, brothers Guillaume and François Sarkozy, the grandchildren, as well as Carla Bruni’s son Aurélien Enthoven, shared a moment filled with emotion.

Between emotion and anger among close ones

Political supporters and loyal friends were also present. Among them, lawyer Arno Klarsfeld, former minister Nadine Morano, visibly moved, and Henri Guaino, former Élysée advisor, who told BFMTV that he was “ashamed of his country.” Guillaume Sarkozy, the former president’s brother, said he was “proud” to see Nicolas face this ordeal “with his head held high,” while reaffirming his belief in his innocence.

On Instagram, Jean Sarkozy denounced what he calls an injustice. He stated that “his father, an innocent man, was going to be placed in isolation alongside criminals and terrorists.” Nicolas Sarkozy, for his part, told La Tribune Dimanche that he was not afraid of prison. “I will keep my head held high in front of the gates of La Santé,” the former president said.

Before joining the prison that Tuesday morning, Nicolas Sarkozy enjoyed a final family moment. The previous weekend, the Sarkozy clan had gathered at the restaurant of the Four Seasons Hotel George V in Paris to celebrate Giulia’s fourteenth birthday, the couple’s youngest daughter. Wearing a candy-pink jacket by Courrèges, the teenager appeared radiant, surrounded by her parents and brothers, for that emotional and intimate lunch.

On Tuesday, October 21, shortly after 9 a.m., Nicolas Sarkozy left his home hand in hand with Carla Bruni, his expression closed but determined. According to Gala, in front of the cameras, the former president displayed the same composure he promises to maintain behind the walls of La Santé prison.