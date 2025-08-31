BY COUNTRIES
Kétou: a French engineer found dead in his hotel room

Kétou: a French engineer found dead in his hotel room

Company
By Edouard Djogbénou
On Tuesday, August 26, 2025, a tragedy was reported in Kétou, in the Plateau Department. A French engineer was found dead in his hotel room while he was working on the construction site of a power plant being built in the area.

According to Bip radio, law enforcement, who were quickly alerted, went to the scene to carry out a preliminary assessment. The body was placed under judicial authority, in accordance with current procedures, to allow the competent authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances of the death.

At this stage, no hypothesis has been ruled out regarding the cause of death. The police investigation is ongoing to establish the exact circumstances of this incident. The French Embassy in Benin has not yet issued an official statement on the matter.

