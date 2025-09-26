BY COUNTRIES
Kandi: After the vote of no confidence, Paul Hounkpè has had several people appointed to the municipal council

Company
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
1 min.
Paul Hounkpè, Secrétaire exécutif de la FCBE, chef de file de l'opposition
- Publicité-

The crisis rocking the Kandi municipal council has taken a new turn. Following the vote of no confidence aimed at certain elected officials who joined the party Les Démocrates, the national leadership of Forces cauris pour un Bénin Émergent (FCBE) carried out a reorganization of the vacant posts.

The decision was formalized in a memo from the party’s national executive secretary, Paul Hounkpè, dated September 18, 2025, and addressed to the prefect of Alibori.

Under the new appointments, Bouko Yaya becomes first deputy mayor, replacing Abdouwahabe Salifou, while Abdou Moutawagibou Salifou has been named second deputy mayor.

Four arrondissement chiefs (CA) were also installed. They are Kora Lafia Kora as head of the Sam arrondissement; Abdoulaye Moumouni in Angaradébou; Wassou Babai Alou in Donwari; and Garba Mouhamadou, elected councilor in the second arrondissement, now heads the third arrondissement.

Permanent committees reassigned

The council’s permanent committees have also been reorganized. Thus: Bio Mohamed now chairs the Committee on Land and Environmental Affairs, Ouroudi Mama Badou the Committee on Social, Sports and Cultural Affairs; the former mayor, Orou Ganni Bachabi Abibou, takes the helm of the Committee on Cooperation and Relations with Institutions; Tamou Yarou Wahabou has been appointed chair of the Committee on Economic and Financial Affairs.

This redistribution reflects the FCBE’s desire to maintain its control over Kandi’s municipal management, in a first electoral constituency where political reconfigurations are intensifying ahead of the upcoming elections.

