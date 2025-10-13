Ivory Coast: the PDCI–PPA-CI joint front continues its citizens’ march in Abidjan

The PDCI–PPA-CI Joint Front confirmed it will hold its civic march this Saturday, October 11, in Abidjan, despite the uncertainties and restrictions announced by the authorities. The information was released in a statement signed by the movement’s spokesperson, Me Habiba Touré.

Jointly led by Laurent Gbagbo and Tidjane Thiam, whose candidacies were rejected by the Constitutional Council, this opposition platform thus intends to keep up the pressure on the authorities in power. The march, originally scheduled for October 4, has the theme “democracy, justice and peace”.

The gathering will take place at the Saint-Jean de Cocody church roundabout from 8 a.m. and will follow a route to the Sococé crossroads, passing along Boulevard Latrille in the Deux-Plateaux district. The Joint Front calls on “all Ivorians committed to justice, democracy and peace” to join this civic and republican mobilization.

This initiative comes amid a tense electoral context, with the campaign for the October 25 presidential election in full swing. For the opposition, the march represents a strong signal in favor of respecting fundamental freedoms and political pluralism, and an opportunity to demand the opening of a dialogue on the conditions for a credible and peaceful vote. “For peace, it is not too late”, the statement insists, calling for the preservation of national cohesion.

Note that no official position from the authorities has yet been expressed regarding authorization of the march, while the National Security Council had, on October 2, banned any demonstration contesting the Constitutional Council’s decisions, citing risks to public order.