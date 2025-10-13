Ivory Coast: Charles Blé Goudé files a complaint over death threats

In Ivory Coast, the president of the Pan-African Congress for Justice and Equality of Peoples (COJEP), Charles Blé Goudé, filed a complaint for “death threats” with the public prosecutor at the Abidjan Court of First Instance.

The move was made on Thursday by his lawyer, Me Serge Ouraga, according to sources close to the case. The former Minister of Youth, also a former co-detainee of Laurent Gbagbo at the International Criminal Court (ICC), is said to be the target of worrying messages spread on social networks. “President Charles Blé Goudé has been subjected to relentless harassment for several months. In recent weeks, the attacks have taken the form of actual death threats,” denounced Me Ouraga.

The lawyer cites, in particular, a message posted on Facebook claiming that “it would have been better if Blé Goudé had died at the ICC”. Another internet user allegedly predicted his death “before the end of 2025”. For the defense, these remarks constitute a clear threat to the political leader’s physical integrity.

In a tense pre-electoral context, Me Ouraga is calling on the authorities to be vigilant. “The president will be led to travel and meet crowds. His security must be ensured. The protection of citizens, especially public figures, is a responsibility of the State,” he reminded.

The counsel of the COJEP president also wanted to alert national and international public opinion about the dangers of the rise of hateful speech online. “History has shown us that this type of threat can foreshadow tragedies. Targeting a political actor for their opinions is unacceptable,” he added.

Finally, the lawyer urged the judiciary to act without delay: “We hope that this complaint will be handled with the required diligence, given the political climate and the upcoming electoral deadlines.”

Acquitted in 2021 by the ICC and returned to Ivory Coast at the end of 2023, Charles Blé Goudé has announced his intention to take an active part in the national political debate ahead of the 2025 presidential election, despite his exclusion from the electoral roll.