High-level regional dialogue on peace architectures: UNDP and Gulf of Guinea countries meet at the Sofitel in Cotonou

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the countries of the Gulf of Guinea are holding a high-level regional dialogue on peace architectures in West Africa on September 18 and 19. The Sofitel hotel in Cotonou is serving as the venue for this discussion-debate.

Since Thursday, September 18, 2025, the Sofitel hotel has been hosting a High-Level Regional Dialogue on peace architectures, a meeting initiated by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) with the support of the United Nations system. For two days, experts, policymakers and representatives of West African civil society are reflecting together around the theme: “Reflections on strengthening governance and peacebuilding mechanisms in West Africa”.

A meeting seen as crucial

In his opening address, the Minister of the Interior and Public Security, Alassane Séidou, set the scene by recalling that the continent, and more particularly West Africa, “is facing security challenges of a new dimension, notably violent extremism and terrorism“. He emphasized that despite the efforts made by States, ” the absence of synergy and coordination among initiatives” is hindering results.

” Everything shows that the region needs a coherent regional framework for peacebuilding”, he insisted, before praising the UNDP initiative which, he said, offers an essential platform for collective reflection.

UN advocacy

For her part, the UN system’s resident coordinator in Benin recalled that political governance remains the foundation of all sustainable development. Faced with the spread of the Sahel crisis into the Gulf of Guinea, marked by the rise of illicit trafficking, the circulation of small arms and maritime piracy, she called for a collective response.

“This fight against insecurity requires coordinated and harmonized efforts among the states of the West African sub-region. At the same time, countries must link their actions to economic and social dimensions, and make the SDGs their priorities by implementing measures to combat exclusion, precariousness and poverty. Progress in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism should be recognized, but there is still work to be done in this area“, she said, convinced that the recommendations from this dialogue will help inform concrete strategies.

Interventions marked by regional solidarity

The UNDP resident representative in Benin, for his part, adopted a more convivial tone, inviting participants to greet one another to highlight the human and fraternal dimension of the meeting. ” If we want something to last, it is not enough to talk about it: it must be written down, formalized and included in the recommendations,” he said.

Several West African delegations also spoke.

Burkina Faso, through its representative, welcomed a meeting “timely and long-awaited” given the security challenges shaking its country.

Côte d’Ivoire, represented by Koulibaly Ibrahima, highlighted the need to better coordinate the multiple institutions already in place to strengthen social cohesion.

Ghana, through Gloria McCarthy, presented its National Peace Council as a model of collaboration between the State, religious leaders and civil society.

Togo, via its Secretary General of the Government, insisted on the importance of sharing experiences to “build a more stable and more united region”.

A roadmap expected

At the end of this high-level dialogue, participants are expected to propose a series of recommendations aimed at strengthening governance, conflict prevention and peacebuilding mechanisms in West Africa.

“West Africa will only be able to meet these challenges by combining its strengths“, Minister Alassane Séidou summed up, before officially declaring the proceedings open.

