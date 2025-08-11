Fight against terrorism: new victory of the Beninese Armed Forces in the Pendjari Park

- Advertisement -

The Beninese Armed Forces (BAF) have recorded a new success against active terrorist groups in the north of the country.

During an offensive reconnaissance mission carried out between July 31 and August 3, 2025, the elements of Operation Mirador dealt a significant setback to the enemy in the area of Pendjari National Park.

According to Serge Nonvignon, a member of the communication cell of the Republic’s Presidency, three terrorists were neutralized during this operation, and several AKM assault rifles were seized. A victory described as “precious” in a security context that remains sensitive in the north of Benin.

Despite weakened regional cooperation, particularly with Sahel neighbors such as Niger and Burkina Faso, who are currently in diplomatic rupture with several sub-regional countries, Beninese authorities assure that the BAF continue their commitment with rigor and determination.

Since the first terrorist incursion recorded on Beninese soil in 2019, the army has continuously strengthened its presence in border areas. To date, no area of national territory has escaped the control of the BAF, according to military sources.

This operation serves as a reminder of Benin’s unwavering commitment to defending its territorial integrity and ensuring the security of its populations, despite the current geopolitical challenges.