Elise Tolah: Molare in mediation with his family, tensions around the status of the husband

Celebrity
Par Angèle M. ADANLE
1 min.de temps de lecture
Germain Koffi, compagnon de Feue Tolah Élise tuée dans l’accident mortel impliquant Molare
About two weeks after the accident that claimed the life of Elise Tolah in Abidjan, a meeting between the deceased’s family and representatives of the singer Molare took place on Saturday, July 12, 2025. The goal is to ease tensions and agree on the funeral arrangements, while a lawsuit is already underway against the artist.

The tragedy that occurred on July 2, 2025 continues to shake public opinion in Ivory Coast. Elise Tolah, a young woman fatally struck by a vehicle driven by the singer Molare, left behind a broken family and a shaken population.

Accused of receiving preferential treatment due to his fame, the artist, hospitalized for multiple injuries, however, maintained contact with the victim’s relatives, delegating emissaries for mediation attempts.

This Saturday, July 12, 2025, a breakthrough was recorded. Molare’s representatives met in Abidjan with traditional leaders and the biological family members of Elise Tolah. This meeting, described as cordial by some participants, led to a consensus on several aspects related to the funeral organization. This gesture was greeted by the close ones, who see therein a will for appeasement.

The husband excluded from decisions, pending the traditional dowry

Elise Tolah’s companion, Germain Koffi, although he attended the meeting, is not recognized by the family as the legitimate spouse of the deceased for not having performed the traditional wedding, considered essential to validate the union according to the customs in force.

As a result, the elders recommended him not to be involved in the funeral arrangements. However, he can go to the village to attend, provided he regularizes his situation. A dowry of 300,000 FCFA was specifically requested of him, representing an essential step to be recognized as a traditional spouse.

It should be noted that the judicial procedure is ongoing, this attempt at mediation suggests a beginning of reconciliation between the parties.

