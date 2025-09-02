BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Company image/svg+xml Drug Trafficking: 22 Kilograms of Cannabis Seized in Sodohomè

Drug Trafficking: 22 Kilograms of Cannabis Seized in Sodohomè

Company
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
Less than 1 min.
Un véhicule de la police républicaine
Véhicule de la police républicaine . @Présidence du Bénin
- Publicité-

An operation by the Republican Police early on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, led to the seizure of a significant quantity of narcotics at the Sodohomè crossroads.

According to information shared by the police on their digital platforms, the intervention took place around 4 a.m., based on intelligence reports.

Two individuals riding a motorcycle toward Illara were intercepted and subjected to a search. The inspection of their luggage led to the discovery of three bags containing forty packs of cannabis, totaling 22 kilograms. One of the bags was carried on the back of one of the suspects.

During questioning, the suspects stated they had left Azovè to head for Illara, in the commune of Kétou. However, they were unable to provide any explanation regarding the origin or intended destination of the goods.

In accordance with procedure, the two individuals were handed over to the Central Office for the Repression of Illicit Drug Trafficking and Precursors (OCERTID), which has opened an investigation to dismantle the network.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
NEWSFEED
Benin

Le Bénin adopte un plan stratégique 2025-2029 pour moderniser son armée

Benin

Bénin: 358 rangers intégrés officiellement dans le corps des gardes forestiers

Benin

Bénin: un test de sélection pour recruter 2.319 AME du primaire

Benin

Bénin: bientôt la construction d’un stade omnisports moderne à Parakou

Benin

Bénin – Grand Nokoué : les véhicules poids lourds désormais soumis à une réglementation stricte

Benin

Bénin: interdiction des constructions précaires le long de la route des Pêches

Benin

Bénin: compte-rendu du conseil des ministres du 3 septembre 2025

Benin

Za-Kpota: Gruesome Discovery of a Woman in Her Sixties in an Abandoned Toilet Pit

Benin

2026 Presidential Election: Léon Basile Ahossi Once Again Shows an Ambiguous Position

Benin

Benin – Withdrawal and Submission of Sponsorship Forms: Opposition Deputies Demonstrate Discipline

VIEW ALL FEEDS