Drug Trafficking: 22 Kilograms of Cannabis Seized in Sodohomè

- Publicité-

An operation by the Republican Police early on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, led to the seizure of a significant quantity of narcotics at the Sodohomè crossroads.

According to information shared by the police on their digital platforms, the intervention took place around 4 a.m., based on intelligence reports.

Two individuals riding a motorcycle toward Illara were intercepted and subjected to a search. The inspection of their luggage led to the discovery of three bags containing forty packs of cannabis, totaling 22 kilograms. One of the bags was carried on the back of one of the suspects.

During questioning, the suspects stated they had left Azovè to head for Illara, in the commune of Kétou. However, they were unable to provide any explanation regarding the origin or intended destination of the goods.

In accordance with procedure, the two individuals were handed over to the Central Office for the Repression of Illicit Drug Trafficking and Precursors (OCERTID), which has opened an investigation to dismantle the network.