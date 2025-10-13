Côte d’Ivoire: the march of the Common Front of the opposition banned by the prefecture

The march announced by the Ivorian Opposition United Front (PDCI – PPA-CI), scheduled for Saturday, October 11, 2025 in Abidjan, has been banned throughout the Abidjan department.

The decision stems from a prefectural decree signed by senior prefect Andjou Koua. According to Article One of the document, “any march is prohibited on October 11, 2025 throughout the territory of the Abidjan department”. The text also assigns the enforcement of this decision to the sub-prefects, mayors, law enforcement and the competent military authorities.

In a statement, the prefect of Abidjan specified that no official declaration of a demonstration had been filed at the prefecture. He recalled that, in the current context of the electoral campaign for the presidential election on October 25, 2025, maintaining public order remains a priority.

“Consequently, no march could be held under these conditions on the aforementioned date”, the communiqué stressed.

Opposition insists on holding its march

Despite this ban, the United Front announced its intention to go ahead with the demonstration. In a communiqué signed by its spokesperson, Maître Habiba Touré, the coalition says that its “march for democracy, justice and peace ” will take place as planned on October 11 in Abidjan.

According to the published route, the procession is to depart from the roundabout of Saint-Jean Church at the Sococé II-Plateaux junction, on Boulevard Latrille, in the east of the economic capital.

As a reminder, the official campaign for the presidential election of October 25, 2025 begins at midnight on Friday, October 10 and will end at midnight on Thursday, October 23, in accordance with the regulatory 14-day period.