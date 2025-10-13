Côte d’Ivoire – Opposition march banned: 237 arrests in Abidjan

The march announced by the Joint Opposition Front, bringing together PPA-CI and PDCI-RDA, ended in several arrests this Saturday, October 11, 2025, in Abidjan.

Despite the formal ban issued by the prefect of Abidjan, supporters of both political parties tried to defy the measure, prompting intervention by security forces. At a press briefing, the Minister of the Interior and Security, General Diomandé Vagondo, gave an initial account of the operations. At 11:30 a.m., 237 people had been arrested, including women and young people.

“Unfortunately, some young people, completely irresponsible, were sent into the streets to erect barricades,” the minister said. The incidents were reported mainly in Blokosso and Angré (château side), two neighborhoods of Abidjan. The rest of the country remained calm, the minister said, praising the professionalism of the deployed security forces. Read also : Cameroon’s 2025 presidential election: tense wait for the official results

“They allowed citizens to go about their business and for national life to continue normally,” he added. General Diomandé Vagondo recalled that this demonstration took place in violation of Article 138 of the Constitution, which strictly governs public gatherings. “Those who took part in an unauthorized demonstration will answer to the law,” he warned.

Finally, the minister called on citizens, especially young people, to show responsibility and to preserve the image of a stable and exemplary Côte d’Ivoire. “Our country has become a model many wish to emulate. It is up to us to protect it from disorder,” he concluded.