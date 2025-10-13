Côte d’Ivoire: formal ban on polls before the October 25 presidential election

In Côte d’Ivoire, the Independent Electoral Commission (CEI) reminded on Monday of the strict ban on publishing or circulating vote estimates before the presidential election scheduled for October 25. Offenders face sanctions.

In its statement, the CEI cites Article 39 of the Electoral Code: “It is forbidden for any person or entity not authorized to publish or disseminate vote estimates or poll results, in any form and from any place whatsoever, as from the publication of the final electoral roll.” The institution insists: this rule applies to everyone, from traditional media to social media. “Any publication or dissemination of polls is therefore prohibited”, the CEI reiterates.

The CEI warns that any violation will be sanctioned: “The Independent Electoral Commission reserves the right to take all necessary measures.” Media outlets and digital platforms that publish polls face legal action and fines provided for by the Electoral Code.

This warning comes amid a highly charged electoral climate. Social media are full of rumors and fake polls that can skew the democratic debate. Article 39 aims to protect the fairness of the election and to prevent unverified estimates from influencing voters.

The CEI doesn’t stop at banning: it also calls for collective responsibility. “The CEI is counting on everyone’s civic responsibility for the smooth running and completion of the electoral process”, the statement says. Media professionals and citizens are therefore urged not to share unverifiable figures, to ensure the transparency and calm of the election.