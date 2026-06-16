Commissioner Kindjanhoundé’s case file: the ruling is set for July 13.

The trial of police officer Bignon Delcoz Kindjanhoundé is entering its final stretch. After a new hearing on Monday, June 15, 2026, the judges decided to put the matter under deliberation. The final verdict will be delivered on Monday, July 13.

As a reminder, this police officer, who was in charge of the Abomey-Calavi police station, is being prosecuted for online harassment, incitement to hatred, incitement to rebellion, and possession of a firearm.

The justice system accuses him of having posted a video on social media in which he expressed his support for the military involved in the foiled coup against President Patrice Talon.

From the beginning, the officer has fully taken responsibility for his action. He does not deny filming and sharing the footage. His defense is based rather on personal motivations that he claims to have carefully considered.

Last April, he appeared in court without a lawyer and submitted to the judges a written document containing four arguments to explain his act. In front of the president of the court, who was surprised that he spoke while wearing his official uniform, the police officer maintained that one could separate public duty from personal opinion.

The hearing on Monday, June 15, was initially meant to allow the prosecutor to make his requisitions so that the court could settle the case. However, at this Monday’s hearing, the court simply postponed the deliberation to July 13.