Champions League: Vinicius dethrones Lionel Messi

With another decisive assist against Bayern Munich, Vinícius Júnior becomes the most prolific provider of assists in Champions League knockout-stage play ahead of Lionel Messi, though it does not prevent Real Madrid’s elimination.

Despite Real Madrid’s elimination at the hands of Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals, Vinícius Júnior delivered a standout individual performance. In the second leg, the Brazilian provided a decisive assist for Kylian Mbappé, contributing to Madrid’s third goal in a spectacular match that was ultimately lost 4-3. However, it was not enough to prevent the Merengues’ elimination over the two legs (6-4). This offering allows Vinícius Jr to surpass Lionel Messi in the number of assists in the knockout phase of the competition. The Brazilian now has 13 assists in 41 appearances in these high-intensity matches, versus 12 in 77 appearances for the Argentine.

A notable achievement, even though the Madrileño still trails Cristiano Ronaldo, the ultimate benchmark in this field, with 15 decisive assists in the knockout phase. At only 25, Vinícius Júnior still has significant room for growth. If he maintains this pace, he could eventually challenge the Portuguese’s record, while continuing to enrich his already solid trophy cabinet, including two Champions League titles won. A high-level individual performance, which contrasts with Real Madrid’s collective disappointment on the European stage.



