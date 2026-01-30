Champions League: Thomas Partey takes heat after Villarreal’s debacle.

After the heavy defeat to Bayer Leverkusen, the Villarreal coach did not mince his words about Thomas Partey, whose form is judged far from what he showed during his time at Arsenal.

Marcelino García Toral did not mince his words. The Villarreal coach publicly singled out Thomas Partey after the Yellow Submarine’s heavy defeat to Bayer Leverkusen (0-3) on Wednesday night, in the Champions League.

Starting in Germany despite Villarreal’s elimination having already been decided before this final group match, the Ghanaian midfielder was substituted at halftime, just like Tajon Buchanan, as Leverkusen led 2-0 at the break.

In a press conference, Marcelino clearly questioned Partey’s performance and influence since his arrival, not hesitating to draw an unflattering comparison with his time at Arsenal. “There is a world of difference between the Thomas we knew at Arsenal and the one today. A world of difference,” the Spanish coach said. “It’s very difficult to play at that pace in modern football. Six months is enough for a player to show what he is capable of.”

Having arrived on a free transfer to Villarreal in the summer, Thomas Partey has played 21 matches in all competitions this season, but has only completed five full games, hampered by recurring fitness issues. In the Champions League, Villarreal finished second-to-last in their group with just one point from eight matches.



