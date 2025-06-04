Cameroon: Strong reactions in Yaoundé after Maurice Kamto’s meeting in Paris

- Advertisement -

The meeting of Maurice Kamto, the leader of the Cameroonian opposition and president of the MRC, held on May 31, 2025, at the Place de la République in Paris, continues to make waves in Yaoundé.

A declared candidate for the upcoming presidential election in October, Kamto’s gathering was heavily criticized by figures in power. Among the most outspoken voices, Grégoire Owona, Minister of Labor and Deputy Secretary General of the RDPC, called the gathering “pathetic,” stating that the crowd fell well below expectations, with “fewer than 5,000 participants.”

- Publicité-

He also mocked a promise by Kamto: that of ensuring the safety of President Paul Biya and his family in the event of a change of power. This declaration was labeled “ridiculous” by Jean de Dieu Momo, Delegate Minister of Justice.

In response to these criticisms, citizen and political voices remind us of the difficult context in which the Cameroonian opposition operates. The frequent bans on meetings and the lockdown on public debate would prevent equivalent mobilization on national territory.

- Publicité-

Despite this, Maurice Kamto continues to anchor his campaign internationally, hoping to embody a genuine alternative for a divided electorate in search of democratic renewal.