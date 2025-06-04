GAGNER DE L'ARGENT
Nigeria

Bill Gates made Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

Par Angèle M. ADANLE
Bill Gates fait Commandeur de l’Ordre de la République fédérale du Nigeria
In recognition of his major contributions to health, education, and the fight against poverty in Nigeria, American billionaire Bill Gates was honored by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who conferred upon him, during an official ceremony at Aso Rock Villa, the title of Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR).

This distinction, one of the country’s most prestigious, is reserved for individuals who have significantly contributed to national development or enhanced Nigeria’s image on the international stage.

Accompanied by Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, Bill Gates also took advantage of his visit to meet with President Tinubu and other Nigerian leaders to discuss the country’s primary healthcare system reforms. He will also participate in the Goalkeepers Nigeria event, where he will engage with scientists and support projects integrating artificial intelligence into health solutions.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which he co-chairs, is already very active in Nigeria, particularly in the areas of vaccination, maternal and child health, as well as efforts to eradicate polio and malaria.

This initiative is part of a broader commitment by the foundation, which has already invested $100 billion in global health and development programs and plans to spend up to an additional $200 billion in the coming decades.

Bill Gates stated that he considers these actions both a moral responsibility and a strategic investment for the future of the African continent. He emphasizes the importance of innovation, reliable data, and cross-sector cooperation to address development challenges and unlock the potential of Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

