Benin: Social Democrat Emmanuel Golou Passes Away

The Economic and Social Council has lost one of its influential members. Vice President Emmanuel Golou has passed away.

He died on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, at the age of 70. His death followed an illness for which he had been receiving treatment at the Hubert Koutoukou Maga National University Hospital (CNHU-HKM) in Cotonou.

As the representative of the National Assembly of Benin to the institution, he was regarded as a man committed to the development of his country and to the prestige of the body he served.

Conrad Gbaguidi, the current president of the Economic and Social Council, paid a heartfelt tribute to his colleague and dedicated collaborator in a Facebook post.