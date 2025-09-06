BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Company image/svg+xml Benin: Social Democrat Emmanuel Golou Passes Away

Benin: Social Democrat Emmanuel Golou Passes Away

Company
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
Less than 1 min.
deuil
Deuil: illustration
- Publicité-

The Economic and Social Council has lost one of its influential members. Vice President Emmanuel Golou has passed away.

He died on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, at the age of 70. His death followed an illness for which he had been receiving treatment at the Hubert Koutoukou Maga National University Hospital (CNHU-HKM) in Cotonou.

As the representative of the National Assembly of Benin to the institution, he was regarded as a man committed to the development of his country and to the prestige of the body he served.

Conrad Gbaguidi, the current president of the Economic and Social Council, paid a heartfelt tribute to his colleague and dedicated collaborator in a Facebook post.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
NEWSFEED
Benin

Benin: Expérience Tèbè’s MPL withdraws from the Opposition Consultation Framework

Benin

Youth Day: Dedras NGO, Care Benin/Togo, and ECOWAS join forces for the future

Benin

2026 Presidential Election: Government Responds to Calls for Romuald Wadagni’s Resignation

Benin

Agoué: Robbery Foiled in a Church Thanks to Pastor and Police Intervention

Benin

2026 Presidential Election: Bertin Coovi Defends Romuald Wadagni and Slams Calls for His Resignation

Benin

Benin 2026 Presidential Election: Religious Leaders Call for Talon-Yayi Meeting

Morocco

World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Mauritania 2-0 Togo, Morocco 5-0 Niger, All Friday’s Results

Benin

World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: South Africa Crush Lesotho, Benin Edge Zimbabwe

Benin

Benin: Opposition Party Les Démocrates Denounce Alleged Maneuvers to Block Their 2026 Presidential Bid

Benin

Benin vs Zimbabwe: Starting Lineups for Both Teams

VIEW ALL FEEDS