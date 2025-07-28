Benin – Peregrine Falcon 2025: 260 suspects arrested, ghettos dismantled and massive seizures

- Publicité-

As part of the “Peregrine Falcon 2025” operation, the Republican Police arrested 260 suspected individuals across the entire territory of Benin. Ghettoes were dismantled, and weapons, psychotropics, and fraudulent fuel were seized, according to the senior police commissioner Éric Orou Yérima.

The Republic of Benin has launched a large-scale offensive against crime hotspots across the country. Initiated by the Republican Police, the operation dubbed “Peregrine Falcon 2025” has led to the identification and dismantling of 210 ghettos, areas often known for harboring illicit activities. In the process, 260 suspected individuals were arrested, including 8 women, following multiple forceful and targeted raids.

During these interventions, the police confiscated 550 motorcycles of dubious origin, counterfeit pharmaceutical products, and a large amount of psychotropic substances. Two homemade firearms were also found on site.

Coordinated actions on land and sea

In addition to ground operations, the River and Marine Police played a strategic role in combatting fuel trafficking. Thanks to a well-established surveillance system, two handmade vessels were caught in the illegal transshipment of fuel from the ship African Ruby, specifically in the Cotonou channel.

15 individuals were arrested on this occasion and taken into custody, awaiting further investigation.

Furthermore, a cannabis cultivation was discovered in the backyard of a private house. Procedures are underway for the destruction of the plants and the identification of the owner.

According to senior commissioner Éric Orou Yérima, operations are still ongoing on the field. The number of suspects arrested or seizures could therefore continue to increase in the coming days.

The “Peregrine Falcon 2025” operation is part of a sustained crackdown on criminal activities and the dismantling of clandestine networks that threaten public safety in Benin.