Benin-Niger: experts finalize their work on the reopening of the border

Benin and Niger are taking a new step in the process of normalizing their relations. In a joint statement released on June 16, 2026, the two governments announced that the experts tasked with examining the conditions for reopening the border completed a first cycle of work that was deemed satisfactory. A joint report is expected in the coming days.

The discussions initiated between Benin and Niger aimed at reopening their common border are progressing. In a joint statement signed on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, the authorities of both countries indicate that the work assigned to the joint committee of experts has made significant progress.

This initiative follows the official visit of President Romuald Wadagni to Niamey on June 2. During this occasion, the heads of state of both countries decided to establish a joint committee to examine the conditions for reopening the border between Benin and Niger.

According to the statement, the delegations from both countries conducted “an in-depth analysis of all the issues outlined in their mandate.” At the end of the fifteen days allocated to them, the experts submitted their conclusions to their respective authorities.

The two governments commend the results obtained during this first phase. They particularly celebrate the “fruitful outcomes of this first cycle of work on all examined topics.”

A joint report expected

However, the process is not yet fully completed. Beninese and Nigerien experts are set to meet again before the end of the week to harmonize their conclusions and submit a joint report to the presidents of both countries.

For the authorities of both states, this final step should allow for “the successful conclusion of a process conducted with seriousness, speed, and a keen sense of shared interest.”

In their statement, the Beninese and Nigerien governments also reaffirm their commitment to strengthening cooperation between the two countries. They highlight “the personal commitment of President Wadagni and President Tiani towards a strengthened Benino-Nigerien partnership.”

According to the statement, this dynamic should help open “a new chapter in the relations between the two brother countries,” following several months of tensions that affected exchanges between Cotonou and Niamey.

The final report from the experts is now awaited to clarify the decisions that will be made regarding the effective reopening of the border between the two states.