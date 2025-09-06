Benin: Heavy Truck Traffic Reorganized in Greater Nokoué

- Publicité-

At the Council of Ministers meeting on Wednesday, September 3, the government decided to reorganize the circulation of heavy transport vehicles and trucks. According to the meeting’s report, these vehicles cause numerous nuisances for nearby residents, including noise pollution, air pollution from their defective condition, disruptions to road users’ mobility, and sometimes serious accidents.

Additional issues include illegal parking, damage to traffic lights and other road safety equipment, as well as road degradation caused by leaks of fluids and lubricants from broken-down vehicles.

To protect urban infrastructure development in the cities of Greater Nokoué, it has become imperative to establish an efficient system for managing road transport services in order to ensure the durability and profitability of the network.

For this reason, the government has issued a decree regulating the circulation of heavy transport vehicles in this metropolitan area.

A three-month moratorium will be granted to the stakeholders concerned, after which, starting January 1, 2026, the provisions will officially come into force.