BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Company image/svg+xml Benin: Heavy Truck Traffic Reorganized in Greater Nokoué

Benin: Heavy Truck Traffic Reorganized in Greater Nokoué

Company
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
Less than 1 min.
Camion Togo@république togolaise
Camion Togo@république togolaise
- Publicité-

At the Council of Ministers meeting on Wednesday, September 3, the government decided to reorganize the circulation of heavy transport vehicles and trucks. According to the meeting’s report, these vehicles cause numerous nuisances for nearby residents, including noise pollution, air pollution from their defective condition, disruptions to road users’ mobility, and sometimes serious accidents.

Additional issues include illegal parking, damage to traffic lights and other road safety equipment, as well as road degradation caused by leaks of fluids and lubricants from broken-down vehicles.

To protect urban infrastructure development in the cities of Greater Nokoué, it has become imperative to establish an efficient system for managing road transport services in order to ensure the durability and profitability of the network.

For this reason, the government has issued a decree regulating the circulation of heavy transport vehicles in this metropolitan area.

A three-month moratorium will be granted to the stakeholders concerned, after which, starting January 1, 2026, the provisions will officially come into force.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
NEWSFEED
Benin

Benin: Expérience Tèbè’s MPL withdraws from the Opposition Consultation Framework

Benin

Youth Day: Dedras NGO, Care Benin/Togo, and ECOWAS join forces for the future

Benin

2026 Presidential Election: Government Responds to Calls for Romuald Wadagni’s Resignation

Benin

Agoué: Robbery Foiled in a Church Thanks to Pastor and Police Intervention

Benin

2026 Presidential Election: Bertin Coovi Defends Romuald Wadagni and Slams Calls for His Resignation

Benin

Benin 2026 Presidential Election: Religious Leaders Call for Talon-Yayi Meeting

Morocco

World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Mauritania 2-0 Togo, Morocco 5-0 Niger, All Friday’s Results

Benin

World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: South Africa Crush Lesotho, Benin Edge Zimbabwe

Benin

Benin: Opposition Party Les Démocrates Denounce Alleged Maneuvers to Block Their 2026 Presidential Bid

Benin

Benin vs Zimbabwe: Starting Lineups for Both Teams

VIEW ALL FEEDS