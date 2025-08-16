Benin: heavy sentences at CRIET for land scam in Porto-Novo

- Publicité-

The Court for the Repression of Economic Crimes and Terrorism (CRIET) delivered its verdict, on Thursday, August 14, 2025, in a land fraud case involving the 2nd deputy mayor of Porto-Novo and several city employees.

The Court confirmed its jurisdiction in this matter. The prosecution had however requested, last July 24th, the incompetence of the CRIET and the transfer of the file to the Special Court for Land Matters (CSAF). But the judge decided that the special jurisdiction was indeed competent to hear the case.

The 2nd deputy mayor of Porto-Novo is found guilty of abuse of authority and is sentenced to 3 years of firm prison and a fine of 5 million FCFA.

The former head of the land affairs service: found guilty of abuse of authority and money laundering, is sentenced to 7 years of firm prison and a fine of 100 million FCFA.

The former district chief guilty of the same offenses, is sentenced to 5 years of firm prison and a fine of 50 million FCFA.

As for him, the city employee: found guilty of false attestation and money laundering is sentenced to 3 years of firm prison and a fine of 25 million FCFA.



Confiscations and compensations

The Court ordered the confiscation of the defendants’ parcels for the benefit of the city. The parcel at the heart of the dispute is also confiscated, with an obligation for the 2nd deputy mayor to pay 5 million FCFA to the wronged owner.

The convicts have 15 days to appeal.