Benin: He borrows his friend’s motorcycle and returns 3 days later without the vehicle

Company
By Angèle M. ADANLE
Update:
1 min.
Zémidjan taxi moto Commune d'Abomey Calavi
A young motorcycle taxi driver is being pursued for breach of trust after disappearing for several days with a friend’s motorcycle. Presented in the court of Abomey-Calavi, he attempted to explain himself, but remains in custody awaiting the continuation of the proceedings.

In Abomey-Calavi’s civil prison, a young man, a motorcycle taxi driver commonly called Zémidjan, awaits his fate. He is accused of betraying the trust of a close friend who had just bought a TVS-branded motorcycle. The facts were presented this Thursday, July 17, in front of the Abomey-Calavi court, in a case involving friendship and betrayal.

According to the victim’s statements, the accused, presented as a close friend, allegedly asked to borrow his motorcycle to take a ride in the city and thus earn some money. He promised to return quickly. Yet, three days passed without any news. Upon his return, the borrowing friend came back empty-handed, without the motorcycle, or clear explanation.

At the bar, the accused offers a rather troubling version. He says he picked up a client who invited him to share a drink in a bar located in Ayidjèdo. This moment of relaxation turned into a nightmare. He claims not to remember the exact circumstances in which the motorcycle disappeared, or how he ended up alone, without equipment or means to return home.

The court has decided to postpone the case until July 31, 2025. This adjournment is aimed at allowing the accused to indemnify the victim, whose damage is estimated at 495,000 FCFA.

