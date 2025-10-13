Benin: Full report of the Council of Ministers on October 8

The government of President Patrice Talon met this Wednesday, October 8, in an ordinary council of ministers. During the conclave, the following decisions were made:

I- Regulatory measures.

Adoption of the implementing texts of Law No. 2025-19 of 22 July 2025 relating to Associations and Foundations in the Republic of Benin.

As a reminder, this law established a Register of Associations and Foundations as well as a Register Journal attached to it.

The said Register records declarations of existence of associations, foundations and non-governmental organizations, as well as the registrations required of them by laws and regulations; while the Register Journal is intended to publish certain information mentioned therein.

In order to fully implement the law, complementary implementing texts were adopted.

These are the decrees setting out:

the mandatory information to be included in the statutes of associations and foundations in the Republic of Benin;

the conditions for granting and withdrawing authorization to carry out activities of foreign associations and foundations;

the conditions, procedure, terms of conclusion and advantages of framework agreements concluded between the State and associations, foundations or non-governmental organizations;

the conditions, procedure and effects of recognition of public utility for associations, foundations or non-governmental organizations in the Republic of Benin.

Under other regulatory measures, the decree setting out the procedures for handling criminal record information was adopted.

This text incorporates the reforms made to the Penal Code and the Code of Criminal Procedure, specifying that legal persons whose records are also processed will now be issued a written document certifying whether or not they have been convicted.

II- Communications.

II-1. Development works for the resettlement site for market gardeners located within the footprint of the construction projects for a Club Med–type vacation village and the golf course at Avlékété, in the commune of Ouidah.

As part of the implementation of these projects, built properties and land were appraised and a convenience/inconvenience survey was carried out to enable payment of compensation to affected persons.

Likewise, a new location was identified for the benefit of the market gardeners enumerated on the targeted sites to allow them to continue their activities as support measures. Thus, they will be able to sell their products on site, taking advantage of the proximity of the hotel complexes of the seaside resort that will be built there.

To that end, the Council decided in favor of developing the resettlement site by:

dividing it into 132 plots of 500 m2;

land preparation including clearing, cutting into logs, stump removal, rotary shredding, plowing with a moldboard plow, and leveling;

construction of access paths of about 1.5 m between the blocks of plots;

drilling cased wells and installing an irrigation system for each of the 132 plots concerned;

the acquisition of motor pumps for the market gardeners.

II-2. Contracting for full project management services for the construction of a funeral center, a morgue, a crematorium and a school for training in thanatopraxy in the commune of Abomey-Calavi.

The construction of this center is planned in the Government Action Program in order to reorganize and modernize funeral services so that all amenities concerning the deceased are taken into account.

The implementation of this project will notably allow:

improving the conditions for preserving the bodies of deceased persons, in order to guarantee the sanitary safety of funeral workers and families;

modernizing the practice of various activities related to burials;

training personnel in methods of preserving corpses;

offering cremation as a new mode of burial.

It is important, for this purpose, that the architectural design, technical studies, environmental and social impact assessments, supervision and quality control of the works be carried out professionally.

The Council therefore gave its agreement to contract with a specialized company to take charge of these tasks.

II-3. Construction of an infrastructure reserved for artisans and for the site manager of the Abomey-Calavi landing stage.

The progress of the renovation works of the Abomey-Calavi landing stage requires that the manager’s office and the space intended for artisans, instead of being refurbished, be entirely rebuilt in conformity with the architectural concept of the other planned structures.

At the end of consultations carried out in this context, the Council decided to contract with a qualified company.

II-4. Execution of various services as part of the operationalization and launch of the public channel Bénin TV Alafia.

To enable the effective start-up of the said public television channel dedicated exclusively to national languages, the Council authorized contracting with specialized companies notably for acquiring the broadcasting rights of an international series, dubbing acquired and produced series into the channel’s seven broadcast languages, and producing an original series.

The Minister of Digital Affairs and Digitalization will take the necessary measures to ensure the proper execution of the requested services.

III- International meetings and events.

Under this heading, Benin’s participation was retained:

in the 6th Islamic Conference of Labour Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, in Doha, State of Qatar, from 14 to 17 October 2025;

in the 61st session of the International Tropical Timber Council and associated committee sessions, in Panama City, Panama, from 27 to 31 October 2025;

in the 20th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, to be held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, from 24 November to 5 December 2025.





IV- Individual measures.

The following appointments were made, on the proposal of the respective ministers:

At the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries : Departmental Director of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries for Zou : Mr. A. Thierry Olivier AKPAMOLI

: At the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research Director General of Sèmè City Institute of Technology and Innovation : Mr. Thierry d’ALMEIDA.



Done in Cotonou, on October 8, 2025,

The Secretary-General of the Government,

Edouard OUIN-OURO.