Benin: Former Minister Nestor Dako has passed away

Benin: Former Minister Nestor Dako has passed away

By Angèle M. ADANLE
Update:
Less than 1 min.
A well-known figure in both the Beninese judiciary and political sphere, Nestor Dako passed away on Friday, August 1, 2025. The news was reported by the newspaper Le Potentiel, which stated that the death occurred in Europe.

A career magistrate, Nestor Dako held high positions under the presidency of Boni Yayi. He served notably as Advocate General at the Supreme Court before joining the presidential team as a civil cabinet director. Later, he was appointed Minister of Justice, in charge of relations with the institutions, and government spokesperson. His career also led him to serve on the Regulatory Authority for Posts and Telecommunications (Arcep) as an advisor.

