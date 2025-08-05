Benin – Fatal collapse in Togbin: deposit requested, trial postponed

- Publicité-

In Benin, the case of the collapse of a building under construction in Togbin-Fandji, which cost a young apprentice bricklayer his life in July 2025, is underway at the Abomey-Calavi court. The accused, owner of the building, will have to pay a deposit of 2 million FCFA, pending the continuation of the proceedings set for September 18.

On Thursday, July 31, 2025, the accused in the case of the collapse of the three-story building in Togbin-Fandji appeared before the judge. In a t-shirt and jeans, assisted by a lawyer, he stated in the stand that he started construction in 2017, “at a time when a building permit was not mandatory,” according to his defense quoted by Bip radio.

The tragedy which occurred between July 22 and 23 resulted in the death of an apprentice bricklayer. To justify the resumption of work, the accused cited indirect pressure. “The neighbors had finished their building, which had repercussions on my construction site. I deeply regret it. If I had known that the building was so weakened, I would have stopped everything to start over,” he told the judge.

September Court Session Postponed

The representative from the Ministry of Living Environment, present at the hearing, reminded that the Beninese legislation regarding urban planning is clear and strict. “No negligence can be tolerated, especially when it costs the life of a citizen”, he hammered. He also emphasized the importance of permits and compliance with safety standards.

The father of the victim, present at the hearing, asked for permission to retrieve his son’s body to proceed with the burial, pending the judicial verdict.

The judge postponed the hearing to September 18, 2025. This delay will allow the submission of the expert report from the Ministry of Living Environment, the summon of the Abomey-Calavi municipality, and the continuation of the trial. In the meantime, the defendant must pay a deposit of two million FCFA.