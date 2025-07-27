BY COUNTRIES
Benin: death of Nimata Aminou, CA of Kétou-Centre

Benin: death of Nimata Aminou, CA of Kétou-Centre

Company
By Angèle M. ADANLE
deuil
Deuil: illustration
Nimata Aminou, head of the Kétou-Centre district and active member of the fourth mandate, passed away on Saturday, July 26, 2025, after a sudden ailment following a local political event.

Just moments before the tragedy, Nimata Aminou was participating in a cocktail event offered by the youth of the communal section of the Union Progressiste le Renouveau party. The activity unfolded in a convivial atmosphere, within a well-known restaurant in the municipality.

Upon leaving the establishment, when nothing suggested the worst, the elected official collapsed suddenly, to the stunned surprise of the guests.

Thanks to the quick response of the witnesses, she was swiftly aided and transported to the Kétou health center. At the center, the district head tried to reassure her loved ones, stating that she was improving.

But this glimmer of hope was short-lived. Her condition deteriorated rapidly, and she passed away a few minutes later.

