Benin - August 1, 2025: arrival of the Ivorian troop for the military parade

Benin – August 1, 2025: arrival of the Ivorian troop for the military parade

Company
By Angèle M. ADANLE
Update:
Less than 1 min.
Invited to the official ceremony marking the 65th anniversary of Benin’s independence, Côte d’Ivoire responded favorably. Its military delegation, consisting of about forty members, arrived in Cotonou on Monday, July 28, 2025, on the eve of the general parade rehearsals.

Marina Boulevard is preparing to pulsate to the rhythm of the steady march of troops from various places. For the celebration on August 1, 2025, Benin can count on the notable presence of Côte d’Ivoire, the only country to have confirmed its participation among the four guests so far.

Regional cooperation brought to light

The Ivorian military delegation, comprising about forty members, landed on Beninese soil at 1pm on Monday, July 28, according to a source within the Beninese armed forces. They begin their first rehearsal on Marina Boulevard alongside national contingents this Tuesday, July 29.

The rehearsals, briefly interrupted the day before, resume in full swing with all the delegations present.

Côte d’Ivoire is thus honoring Benin’s invitation, which was also extended to Togo, Ghana, and Niger, whose official response is still awaited.

By August 1, the Beninese public will have a chance to see the Ivorian troop during public rehearsals.

