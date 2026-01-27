Home Security Benin Army: Generals Abou Issa and Faïzou Gomina receive their new rank insignia

Two senior officers of the Benin Armed Forces officially received their new ranks during a ceremony held on Monday, January 26, 2026 at the Ministry of National Defense.



Promoted at the end of December 2025 by the Council of Ministers, Abou Issa and Faïzou Gomina have now assumed their new ranks in the presence of senior civilian and military officials as well as leaders of institutions of the Republic.



Until recently, Abou Issa held the rank of General of Division. He was elevated to the rank of General of the Army Corps, a rank that places him among the country’s top military leaders, after careers recognized for their sense of duty and long service within the Benin Armed Forces.



For his part, Faïzou Gomina, until then Colonel, was promoted to Brigadier General. This distinction honors his commitment and the services rendered to the Nation during his career.



The two officers are also known for having demonstrated their attachment to defending the homeland during the attempted coup d’état of December 2025. During the attempt, they were abducted by mutineers before being released shortly afterwards.



The ceremony was an opportunity to emphasize the continuity of modernization efforts and strengthening the Benin Armed Forces’ capabilities in a context of persistent regional security challenges.



Distinction-a-la-Chancellerie-du-Benin;@: Google.com