Benin - Accident in Dassa-Zoumè: several deaths in a violent head-on collision

Benin – Accident in Dassa-Zoumè: several deaths in a violent head-on collision

By Angèle M. ADANLE
Image illustratif d'Accident, @: Google.com
A tragic accident occurred on Saturday, July 26, 2025, in the Dassa 2 district of Benin, on the road linking Glazoué to Dassa-Zoumè. Several deaths and serious injuries were reported following a head-on collision between two vehicles.

The tragedy occurred at the Moumoudji turn, a section of the main road linking Glazoué to Dassa-Zoumè. According to information from the newspaper The Potential, a Toyota Carina 3 collided head-on with another light vehicle, under yet unexplained circumstances.

Witnesses describe a scene of chaos, marked by unprecedented violence. The head-on collision occurred on a winding section of the road, making visibility difficult. According to the media, the impact was so significant that several passengers died instantly. The injured, some in critical condition, were urgently evacuated to the nearest health centers.

It should be noted that the Dassa 2 district, where the accident occurred, has experienced previous road tragedies.

