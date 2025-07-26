Benin: A trainee plumber accused of stealing 5 million, the court summons his parents

BY COUNTRIES
Company
By Angèle M. ADANLE
A plumbing apprentice accuses his colleague of stealing an amount of 5 million CFA francs intended for a construction project. The case, brought before the court, has been postponed to July 31, 2025, to hear the defendant’s parents, pointed out as the source of some of the money.

Two plumbing apprentices, sharing the same room and working under the same boss, find themselves today at the heart of an alleged theft case of five million CFA francs. The complainant claims to have carefully concealed this significant sum in their shared room, waiting to start construction work.

But everything changes when he discovers that his companion in misfortune, with whom he shares living space, recently bought a motorcycle worth more than 500,000 CFA francs. To him, there is no doubt. His money has been swiped. Without direct proof, but driven by strong suspicion, he files a complaint against his colleague.

Justice wants to trace back the source of the money

At the stand, the alleged thief tries to dispel suspicions. He asserts that the money used to buy the motorcycle largely came from his father, and he supplemented the rest with his own savings. An argument deemed insufficient for now by the court, which wants to hear the parents’ version.

After hearing from the boss of the two apprentices, the court ordered the case to be postponed to July 31, 2025. Goal: to summon the father and mother of the accused to verify the truthfulness of his statements. This family confrontation promises to be decisive for the future of the case.

