Back-to-School 2025-2026 in Benin: A Union-Government Meeting Already Planned

On the “Cartes sur table” program of Océan FM, Sunday, August 31, 2025, the Secretary General of Cosi-Benin, Codjo Hinlin, confirmed that a meeting between trade unions and the government is scheduled for the first week of September. The purpose of this meeting is to review preparations for the 2025-2026 school year.

“The back-to-school period will definitely take place,” assured Codjo Hinlin to reassure students, parents, and teachers. He specified that a session of the Commission for consultation and negotiation between unions and the government will be held. It will provide an opportunity to assess all the measures put in place to ensure a smooth reopening. Reflection days, particularly focusing on the organization of the secondary education sector, are also already planned, with a date still to be adjusted depending on the religious holiday calendar.

The official school calendar

According to the joint ministerial decree of June 19, 2025, the pre-school session is set for September 8–12, while the official start of the school year is scheduled for Monday, September 15, 2025.

In addition, for preschool and primary education, a teacher readiness program will be organized between the pre-school period and the official launch of classes.