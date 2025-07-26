BAC 2025: ranking of the best graduates from Benin by department (lists)

- Publicité-

The top-performing departments in the 2025 Baccalaureate in Benin are now known. The published ranking reveals a clear national progression, the result of structural reforms in the education system. Atlantique, Couffo, and Mono dominate the rankings.

Leading the pack, Atlantique boasts an impressive success rate of 78.13%, closely followed by Couffo (77.95%) and Mono (76.00%). These scores illustrate not only the seriousness of the learners but also the beneficial effects of a series of reforms undertaken over several years.

According to Alphonse da Silva, Director of the Baccalaureate Office (DOB), these results are not due to chance. They reflect, he says, a dynamic of constant improvement in the education system.

He notably cites the stability of the school calendar, now guaranteed by Law No. 2018-34 prohibiting abusive strikes in the sector. Thanks to this, the nine months of teaching activities were able to proceed without interruption.

Ranking by Department

The results by department confirm the extent of this national dynamic, although some disparities remain. Here is the ranking by success rate: