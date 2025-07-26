BAC 2025: List of institutions that achieved a 100% success rate in Benin

- Publicité-

In Benin, several secondary schools have achieved the feat of a 100% success rate in the 2025 baccalaureate exam.

More than 70 schools have reached perfection in the BAC 2025, with all their candidates admitted. This remarkable performance was praised by the Baccalaureate Office, which published the complete list of these institutions, along with the number of candidates presented.

At the top of the list is the Catholic College Sainte Thérèse de l’Enfant Jesus in Calavi, with 132 accepted out of 132 enrolled. Other heavyweights in the Catholic private education system such as Mgr Steinmetz College in Bohicon, Don Zéfirinio Agostini Catholic College in Cocotomey, or Notre-Dame de Fatima Seminary in Parakou also stand out.

The top schools are not limited to large cities. Locations like Aplahoué, Sakété, Cobly and Tchaourou are represented through their colleges and private centers that have achieved 100% success rate. For example, there is remarkable performance by CEG Dékpo of Aplahoué and Catholic College Father Georges H. in Tchaourou.

Complete list of institutions that obtained 100% success rate in the BAC 2025