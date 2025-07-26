BAC 2025: List of institutions that achieved a 100% success rate in Benin

BY COUNTRIES
Company
By Angèle M. ADANLE
Update:
3 min.
Benin’s Baccalaureate
In Benin, several secondary schools have achieved the feat of a 100% success rate in the 2025 baccalaureate exam.

More than 70 schools have reached perfection in the BAC 2025, with all their candidates admitted. This remarkable performance was praised by the Baccalaureate Office, which published the complete list of these institutions, along with the number of candidates presented.

At the top of the list is the Catholic College Sainte Thérèse de l’Enfant Jesus in Calavi, with 132 accepted out of 132 enrolled. Other heavyweights in the Catholic private education system such as Mgr Steinmetz College in Bohicon, Don Zéfirinio Agostini Catholic College in Cocotomey, or Notre-Dame de Fatima Seminary in Parakou also stand out.

The top schools are not limited to large cities. Locations like Aplahoué, Sakété, Cobly and Tchaourou are represented through their colleges and private centers that have achieved 100% success rate. For example, there is remarkable performance by CEG Dékpo of Aplahoué and Catholic College Father Georges H. in Tchaourou.

Complete list of institutions that obtained 100% success rate in the BAC 2025

  1. Col. Cath. Ste Thérèse de l’Enfant Jésus / Calavi – 132/132
  2. Col. Cath. Mgr Steinmetz / Bohicon – 90/90
  3. CP Abbé F. Nascimento / Calavi – 79/79
  4. Col. Cath. de la Salle / Calavi – 71/71
  5. CP La légende / Calavi – 56/56
  6. CP Phiromce / Calavi – 53/53
  7. Séminaire N.D. Fatima / Parakou – 49/49
  8. CP L’île des roses / Calavi – 44/44
  9. Col. Cath. Don Zefirino Agostini / Calavi – 43/43
  10. CP Cardinal Gantin / Calavi – 43/43
  11. Col. Cath. Mgr Isidore de Souza / Ouidah – 42/42
  12. Lyc. Militaire des jeunes filles GMK / Natitingou – 37/37
  13. CP St Georges / Calavi – 37/37
  14. CP Green leaf international school / Calavi – 36/36
  15. Col. Cath. Sainte Famille / Adjarra – 31/31
  16. Col. Cath. Ste Claire / Pobè – 26/26
  17. CP St Antoine / Natitingou – 26/26
  18. CP Frédéric Macaire / Calavi – 25/25
  19. CP St François-Xavier / Calavi – 23/23
  20. CP Amen / Calavi – 23/23
  21. CEG Dékpo / Aplahoué – 23/23
  22. Prytanée Militaire / Bembèrèkè – 22/22
  23. CP Ste Mélissa / Cotonou – 22/22
  24. CP Père Moulero / Sakété – 21/21
  25. CP Ste Marie-Stella / Cotonou – 20/20
  26. CP St Daniel Comboni / Calavi – 20/20
  27. CP Octave Denise / Calavi – 18/18
  28. CP L’intellectuel / Calavi – 18/18
  29. Col. Cath. Père Georges H. / Tchaourou – 17/17
  30. CP St Mathieu II / Calavi – 17/17
  31. CP Ste Bénédicte / Calavi – 16/16
  32. CP La priorité / Porto-Novo – 16/16
  33. CP Elitaire / Calavi – 16/16
  34. CP Amitié / Parakou – 16/16
  35. CEG Drè / Houéyogbé – 16/16
  36. Col. Cath. Notre Dame de Lourdes / Covè – 15/15
  37. CP Le sanctuaire du savoir / Calavi – 15/15
  38. CP La providence divine / Calavi – 15/15
  39. CP Le luminaire / Calavi – 14/14
  40. CEG Elites / Abomey – 14/14
  41. CP Miracle de Dieu / Calavi – 13/13
  42. CP Michel Gérard / Calavi – 13/13
  43. CP Hexagone / Sèmè-Podji – 13/13
  44. CP Ste Florida O. des prés / Cotonou – 12/12
  45. CP Aligbo / Missérété – 12/12
  46. CP Marie-Alain / Calavi – 11/11
  47. CP Les trois clés / Calavi – 11/11
  48. CP Ekinous bilingual schools / Porto-Novo – 11/11
  49. CP Sessime / Calavi – 10/10
  50. CP Les élites de Hêvié / Calavi – 10/10
  51. CP Les jumelles / Porto-Novo – 10/10
  52. CP Institut chrétien Acad. Bilingue / Calavi – 10/10
  53. CP Vigninou / Calavi – 9/9
  54. CP Le creuset de l’excellence / Porto-Novo – 9/9
  55. CP La clé du savoir / Calavi – 9/9
  56. CP Korogoné O. Y. Prosper / Parakou – 9/9
  57. CEG Kountori / Cobly – 9/9
  58. CP Jéricho / Calavi – 8/8
  59. CP Antoine Laurent Lavoisier / Calavi – 8/8
  60. CP La gloire / Allada – 7/7
  61. CP Jean Jaurès international school / Calavi – 7/7
  62. CP Educatif / Savè – 7/7
  63. CP Africa perspectives / Calavi – 7/7
  64. CP Dyanath Ahouéfa / Calavi – 6/6
  65. CP Bilingue Ste Daniella / Calavi – 6/6
  66. CP Au cœur des anges / Adjarra – 6/6
  67. CP Oloutchetan / Calavi – 5/5
  68. CP Miracle de l’Éternel / Calavi – 4/4
  69. CP La joie de l’Éternel / Cotonou – 4/4
  70. CPS des aveugles de Sègbèya / Cotonou – 3/3
  71. CP St Esprit Éducateur (ex Défi de l’excellence) / Ouidah – 3/3
  72. CP La pertinence / Porto-Novo – 3/3
  73. CP Saint Jeriel / Adjarra – 2/2
  74. CP Phare de l’avenir / Calavi – 2/2
  75. CP Nigeria international School / Kandi – 2/2
  76. CP La pépinière mine d’or de Dieu / Toffo – 2/2
  77. CP Les petites âmes / Cotonou – 1/1

