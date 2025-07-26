BY COUNTRIES
BAC 2025 in Benin: schools that achieved 100% success (list)

Company
By Angèle M. ADANLE
Update:
Less than 1 min.
Benin’s Baccalaureate
In Benin, six private general education institutions reported a zero success rate in the 2025 Baccalaureate exam, despite a national rate of 73.02%.

While the June 2025 Baccalaureate session in Benin is praised for its overall performances, a darker reality strikes at the door of six private institutions that have not registered any successful candidates.

This underperformance stands in stark contrast to the national rate of 73.02%, one of the highest recorded in recent years.

List of schools with a 00% success rate

RankInstitutionLocalityCandidates presentedPassedSuccess rate
1063UP 2ème chanceDjougou600.00%
1063CP Le RehobothCalavi500.00%
1063CP La Voix de DieuLobozounkpa / Calavi400.00%
1063CP Bon PasteurPorto-Novo400.00%
1063CP Mon DéfiBohicon200.00%
1063CP Ecole africaine des métiersCalavi200.00%

