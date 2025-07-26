BAC 2025 in Benin: schools that achieved 100% success (list)

- Publicité-
In Benin, six private general education institutions reported a zero success rate in the 2025 Baccalaureate exam, despite a national rate of 73.02%.
While the June 2025 Baccalaureate session in Benin is praised for its overall performances, a darker reality strikes at the door of six private institutions that have not registered any successful candidates.
This underperformance stands in stark contrast to the national rate of 73.02%, one of the highest recorded in recent years.
List of schools with a 00% success rate
|Rank
|Institution
|Locality
|Candidates presented
|Passed
|Success rate
|1063
|UP 2ème chance
|Djougou
|6
|0
|0.00%
|1063
|CP Le Rehoboth
|Calavi
|5
|0
|0.00%
|1063
|CP La Voix de Dieu
|Lobozounkpa / Calavi
|4
|0
|0.00%
|1063
|CP Bon Pasteur
|Porto-Novo
|4
|0
|0.00%
|1063
|CP Mon Défi
|Bohicon
|2
|0
|0.00%
|1063
|CP Ecole africaine des métiers
|Calavi
|2
|0
|0.00%