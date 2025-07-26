BAC 2025 in Benin: schools that achieved 100% success (list)

- Publicité-

In Benin, six private general education institutions reported a zero success rate in the 2025 Baccalaureate exam, despite a national rate of 73.02%.

While the June 2025 Baccalaureate session in Benin is praised for its overall performances, a darker reality strikes at the door of six private institutions that have not registered any successful candidates.

This underperformance stands in stark contrast to the national rate of 73.02%, one of the highest recorded in recent years.

List of schools with a 00% success rate