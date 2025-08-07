Akponan – Adambi case: no embezzlement on water and electricity projects between 2016 and 2025, concludes the HCPC

- Advertisement -

No financial wrongdoing was found in the management of the 31.6 billion invested in water and electricity in Parakou between 2016 and 2025. This announcement was made on August 7, 2025, by the High Commissioner for Corruption Prevention, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs dome, during the official ceremony of restitution of the investigation report.

The High Commissioner for Corruption Prevention (HCPC) unveiled the conclusions of the audit conducted in Parakou, following public accusations of embezzlement made by a former minister. According to the findings, no evidence of wrongdoing was found in the management of investment projects in the water and electricity sectors over the period 2016-2025.

“I am pleased to announce that the allegations of embezzlement have been dismissed by the Commission. Nothing has established even the slightest evidence of malpractice or public fund misappropriation,” declared the High Commissioner, Jacques Migan, in front of a gathering of officials, diplomats, organization representatives, and media.

The investigation was carried out in application of Law 2020-09 of April 23, 2020. It followed accusations made on June 21, 2025, which had stirred a climate of concern and suspicion among the public around the management of these projects funded by the Beninese State.

Encouraging results

According to the report, the investments have significantly improved the infrastructure in Parakou. The drinking water distribution network has grown from 445 km to 1,141 km, an increase of 156%. The water production capacity has risen from 400 m³/h to 2,400 m³/h (+500%), and the number of subscribers to drinking water services jumped from 16,537 to 28,193 (+70%).

Concerning electricity, the number of subscribers has increased from 26,756 to 49,200 (+84%), and the local production capacity of 12 MW has been restored. Boreholes were also drilled in districts not connected to SONEB.

However, not everything is perfect. The inspection mission uncovered “a lack of relevance in defining the needs outlined in the procurement plans,” a “shortage of qualified personnel” within the MEEM, and “a recurring instability in the role of Public Procurement Person in Charge.”

Firm recommendations against corruption

To correct these shortcomings, the Commission recommends, among other things, to “reform public procurement procedures to improve speed and transparency” and to “foster the acceleration of the development of peripheral neighborhoods”.

It also suggests creating anticorruption focal units in the concerned ministries to ensure early alert. The aim is to guarantee that public projects genuinely benefit the population, within the set deadlines.

“I want to stress that the High Commission’s commitment to promoting transparency and good governance remains unwavering,” insisted the HCPC officer.

The apple of discord

Indeed, on June 21, 2025, during a meeting in Titirou, in the municipality of Parakou, Paulin Akponna publicly accused certain actors within the system of siphoning off tens of billions of CFA francs intended for electrification and drinking water supply.

In his speech, he denounced the “national budget siphoners” and “Republic delinquents.” The now-former minister even went as far as stating that these facts had been hidden from President Patrice Talon.

These accusations, deemed serious and without evidence presented to the head of state or the government, led to his dismissal by presidential decree no. 2025-327 dated June 26, 2025. The portfolio he held was handed over to José Tonato, already Minister of Environment and Transport, in charge of Sustainable Development.

Public apologies

Former Minister Paulin Akponna apologized on Friday, June 27, 2025, to his predecessor, Samou Seïdou Adambi, Head of State, Patrice Talon, and the Nation of Benin, after the controversial statements made during a political activity in Parakou.

He declared before the party members, cases of siphoning off the national budget amounting to tens of billions of CFA francs, implying corruption acts.

But in hindsight, the former minister admits making a severe communication mistake. He claims his remarks were misinterpreted, notably as an accusation directed against his predecessor Samou Seïdou Adambi. “Which is neither fair nor founded,” he specifies in his statement. He asserts that no evidence backs his accusations.

The now former minister, Paulin Akponna, acknowledges the severity of his statements about an alleged siphoning of several billion CFA francs and takes responsibility for what he now refers to as a communication error and political mistake.

Needless controversy

Paulin Akponna, therefore, presented his public apologies to his predecessor Adambi, to the President of the Republic, the government, the Republican Bloc, and the entire Nation. He regrets that his statements could have cast doubt on the sincerity of the government’s action and stirred up needless controversies.

The former minister described his outburst as a “grave political mistake” and admits having lacked control in his communication. He emphasizes having learned from this episode and thanks those who brought him back to sensibility.

“I genuflect in my Nago ritual to renew my sincere apologies to them,” he stated in his public apology notice.