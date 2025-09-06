Agoué: Robbery Foiled in a Church Thanks to Pastor and Police Intervention

- Publicité-

A robbery attempt was thwarted on Friday night in Agoué, inside an evangelical church.

According to initial reports, the suspect, a boatman residing in Hillacondji, returned from an unsuccessful fishing trip and allegedly decided to break into the church in hopes of finding valuables.

Alerted by unusual noises, the church’s pastor intervened and caught the individual in the act. A scuffle broke out between the two men, with blows exchanged.

The situation, already tense, could have escalated without the swift intervention of a police patrol nearby.

Officers managed to subdue the suspect before taking him to the police station, where he was placed in custody. An investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances of the incident and the suspect’s motives.