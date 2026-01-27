Abomey-Calavi: a nanny, mother of a 2-month-old baby, arrested for motorcycle theft

An unusual case has rocked the Akogbato neighborhood in Abomey-Calavi. A young nanny, mother of an eight-week-old baby, was arrested on January 23, 2026 by the Godomey district police station, suspected of stealing a Bajaj motorcycle.

According to initial investigations, the theft dates back to Monday, January 19. Taking advantage of the owner’s absence, the suspect allegedly entered his compound, moved the unregistered motorcycle, and sold it for 20,000 FCFA to scrap-metal buyers.

It was thanks to the testimony of a neighbor who observed the scene that the police were able to track the lead. Questioned, the young woman admitted the facts. She remains in custody awaiting her appearance before the court.

The police are continuing their investigation to locate the receiver and restore ownership of the vehicle to its rightful owner.