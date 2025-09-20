Abomey-Calavi: 2 suspected burglars handcuffed and caught after attempting to flee

- Publicité-

On the morning of Thursday, September 18, 2025, the Togba police station in Abomey-Calavi was the scene of an unusual escape attempt. Two men, arrested on suspicion of burglary, tried to flee while handcuffed together.

Their flight lasted only a few meters before being stopped cold by law enforcement. According to the Republican Police, one of the suspects is a repeat offender. The arrest follows an investigation into several reported burglaries in the area. The most recent involved a house that had been completely emptied in the Togba district.

Officers from the Togba station, assisted by their colleagues from Ouèdo, were on a search mission after locating the victim’s home. When they didn’t find her at home, they contacted her via the number on the address plaque. She later came to the station, noting that her door had been forced and that her belongings, as well as a deed of sale for a plot of land, had been stolen.

The two suspects, handcuffed during their transfer to the police station, launched into this desperate escape, pulling on each other in their attempt to get away. The police subdued them after several meters of running.

The investigation continues to identify possible accomplices and fences. Law enforcement is also seeking to shed light on the method used by the perpetrators to carry out the burglaries and on how the stolen goods were distributed.