2025 Presidential Election in Ivory Coast: the official kick-off of the election campaign

The Independent Electoral Commission (CEI) officially opened the campaign for the presidential election on 25 October 2025 this Friday, October 10 at midnight, its president Ibrahime Kuibiert Coulibaly announced.

For fourteen days, the five candidates in the running, Alassane Ouattara, Jean-Louis Billon, Simone Gbagbo, Henriette Lagou and Ahoua Don Mello, will hold public meetings and campaign stops across the country to woo voters.

The outgoing president and candidate of the Rassemblement des Houphouëtistes pour la Démocratie et la Paix (RHDP), Alassane Ouattara, will choose Daloa, in the Center-West, for the official launch of his campaign on Saturday, October 11 at 11:00 GMT. A large turnout is expected there.

In Bouaflé, about a hundred kilometers from Daloa, Simone Ehivet Gbagbo, president of the Mouvement des Générations Capables (MGC), will also launch her campaign the same day, presenting her vision of a reconciled and fairer Côte d’Ivoire.

Henriette Lagou, candidate of the Groupement des Partenaires Politiques pour la Paix (GP-Paix), will begin her campaign on Monday, October 13 in Daoukro, in the Iffou region. This choice carries strong symbolism: “Originally, Daoukro was called Lagoukro. Mrs. Lagou therefore could not start her campaign without first visiting her parents,” her entourage explains. She will then continue her tour to Grand-Bassam, Gagnoa and Man.

Jean-Louis Billon, of the Congrès Démocratique (CODE), will kick off his campaign in the Abidjan district as early as this Friday, October 10, with a parade departing from Port-Bouët to conclude with a large rally at the Konan Raphaël stadium in Marcory at 5:00 p.m. GMT.

Read also : Presidential election in the Seychelles: Patrick Herminie succeeds Wavel Ramkalawan

Finally, Ahoua Don Mello will open his campaign this Friday, October 10 at 11:00 GMT in Cocody. In total, 8,727,431 voters, in Côte d’Ivoire and abroad, are called to the polls to choose the future President of the Republic.