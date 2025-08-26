BY COUNTRIES
Ivory Coast

2025 presidential election in Côte d’Ivoire: Tidjane Thiam files his candidacy despite uncertainties

Politics
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
1 min.reading
Tidjane Thiam, président du PDCI-RDA
The president of the Democratic Party of Côte d’Ivoire (PDCI-RDA), Tidjane Thiam, intends to remain in the race for the presidential election scheduled for October 2025.

After obtaining his certificate of nationality on Thursday, August 21, his candidacy file was officially submitted on Sunday, August 24 to the Independent Electoral Commission (CEI) by a party official, Alain Cocautrhey. This was done in the presence of a crowd of activists who came to show their support.

“We have just filed President Thiam’s candidacy,” Alain Cocautrhey told the press, calling this candidacy “a source of hope and awaited by all.” He also praised the reception by the electoral authorities and noted the extensive sponsorship obtained by the candidate.

Tidjane Thiam, a former minister and international banker currently outside the country, promises to be “the candidate of all Ivorians.” According to those close to him, he embodies a change in leadership and puts forward a government platform that is “ambitious but realistic,” focused in particular on peace, justice, education, health, and youth employment.

A conditional candidacy

Despite this step, Tidjane Thiam’s future in the presidential race remains uncertain. Although he obtained his certificate of nationality after several months of legal proceedings, the PDCI leader remains removed from the voter rolls, a situation that could jeopardize his actual participation in the election.

The CEI must now rule on the admissibility of his application, a highly anticipated decision that will determine whether the PDCI-RDA president will be able to run for the highest office. For his supporters, this filing already constitutes a symbolic victory in the fight for an inclusive presidential election.

