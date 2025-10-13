2025 presidential election in Côte d’Ivoire: the Conférence des PCA backs Ouattara with a donation of 100 million FCFA

The Conference of Chairmen of Boards of Directors, regulatory authorities and supervisory boards of public companies reaffirmed on Tuesday its support for outgoing President Alassane Ouattara.

Gathered at the RHDP headquarters in Cocody, Rue Lepic, its members expressed their commitment through a ceremony that was both modest and symbolic. Led by their president Gnizako Antoine and their secretary general Fadiga Issouf, they handed a check for 100 million FCFA to the RHDP Executive Secretary, Cissé Bacongo, as a contribution to the presidential campaign scheduled for October 25, 2025.

“Our Conference is neither a union nor a political structure. It brings together key actors from the public sector who, out of gratitude and responsibility, wish to support President Ouattara’s candidacy”, said Gnizako Antoine. Created in 2015 and reactivated in 2022, the Conference wishes, he said, to be actively involved during this electoral period. “This contribution is a first gesture. If there is a second round, we will come back with more”, he added.

In an official motion, Fadiga Issouf praised the head of state’s leadership and the results achieved since 2011. He recalled that Côte d’Ivoire recorded average growth of 8% per year, a drop in the poverty rate from 51% to under 35%, as well as a doubling of the performance of public companies. He also highlighted advances in infrastructure, education, health and social development, as well as the emphasis placed on youth and women.

On receiving the check, Cissé Bacongo expressed the ruling party’s gratitude to the donors. “You could have remained part of the crowd, but you chose to act. A franc in a campaign has enormous value, especially for what it represents”, he stressed. He recalled the major stakes of this election: security, stability, civic mobilization and social cohesion. Calling for strong participation, he insisted on the need for a development-focused message. “Côte d’Ivoire is our common good. Let’s reach out to all Ivorians, even those from opposing parties, to talk about progress, not division”, he said.

Illustrating his remarks, he cited the example of Mankono, once landlocked and now accessible thanks to new roads, a symbol, he said, of the transformations carried out under President Ouattara. The Conference of Chairmen of Boards hopes for a victory in the first round but says it is ready to intensify its actions if a second round becomes necessary. It intends to carry the president’s vision across the entire territory, as an ambassador of development and peace.

With only a few weeks remaining before a decisive vote, this political and financial support strengthens the ranks of the RHDP in a campaign with major stakes for the country’s future.