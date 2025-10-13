2025 presidential election in Côte d’Ivoire: Alassane Ouattara unveils his vision for the country

The presidential campaign is entering a decisive phase. The candidate of the Rassemblement des Houphouëtistes pour la Démocratie et la Paix (RHDP), Alassane Ouattara, will present his policy platform this Friday, October 10, 2025, at the Sofitel Abidjan Hôtel Ivoire.

Announced by the Direction centrale de la communication de campagne (DCC-COM), this event is aimed at the national and international press. It marks a key step in the candidate’s strategy, who plans to set out his vision and priorities for the next five years.

According to the outgoing president’s circle, this plan will build on the gains of the past decade while incorporating new ambitions to meet current challenges. Youth employment, industrialization, security, social cohesion, strengthening public services and digital transformation are expected to form its main pillars.

This presentation will give Alassane Ouattara the opportunity to reaffirm his commitments to a Côte d’Ivoire “stronger, more inclusive and more resilient.” Two weeks before the October 25 vote, this event is highly anticipated by voters, partners and international observers eager to assess the directions proposed by the RHDP candidate.

Furthermore, the DCC-COM has invited the media to mobilize for optimal coverage of the meeting. Strong media coverage is expected, reflecting the presidential camp’s desire to base its communication on transparency and dialogue with public opinion.

As the vote approaches, the presentation of Alassane Ouattara’s policy platform is shaping up to be one of the major moments of the campaign, likely to leave its mark on the political debate and on the nation’s future choices.