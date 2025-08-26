2025 presidential election in Côte d’Ivoire: Alassane Ouattara files to run for a 4th term

- Advertisement -

Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara officially filed, on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, his candidacy for the October presidential election. A long-awaited confirmation that opens the way to a fourth consecutive term, despite persistent political tensions in the country.

Alassane Ouattara puts an end to the suspense. In a televised address broadcast on July 29, the 83-year-old Ivorian president announced his intention to run in the October 25, 2025 presidential election. This Tuesday, August 26, he followed through by officially filing his candidacy with the Independent Electoral Commission (CEI) in Abidjan.

At the helm of the country since 2011, the head of state justifies his decision by the “unprecedented challenges” Côte d’Ivoire is facing, stressing that his “health allows it” and that the Constitution gives him the right to seek another term.

“I’m a candidate because I want our beloved Côte d’Ivoire to continue to be a prosperous country, at peace and secure,” he said. For months, his party, the RHDP, had been stepping up calls for his candidacy during large popular rallies.

Heading toward a tense election?

The official filing of Ouattara’s candidacy comes amid high political tensions. Several major opposition figures, such as Laurent Gbagbo and Tidjane Thiam, have been removed from the electoral rolls. Both are contesting this exclusion and seeking to assert their rights before the competent courts.

Other candidates, like Simone Ehivet Gbagbo, Pascal Affi N’Guessan, and Jean-Louis Billon, hope to gather the necessary endorsements to enter the race. The candidacy filing process ends at the end of August.

In a country still scarred by the electoral violence of 2020, Alassane Ouattara’s official entry into the race could rekindle tensions and call into question hopes for a peaceful transfer of power.

A controversial candidacy

Alassane Ouattara is trying to justify his decision by citing a “case of force majeure” and the need to respond to urgent priorities. “Duty can sometimes transcend a promise made in good faith,” he said.

While Alassane Ouattara highlights his experience to tackle economic, monetary, and security challenges, his detractors see it as a move to cling to power. The coming weeks promise to be decisive, amid legal challenges, political campaigns, and mass mobilizations.