BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Politics image/svg+xml 2025 presidential election in Côte d'Ivoire: Alassane Ouattara files to run for a 4th term
Ivory Coast

2025 presidential election in Côte d’Ivoire: Alassane Ouattara files to run for a 4th term

Politics
By Angèle M. ADANLE
Update:
1 min.reading
Le président ivoirien Alassane Ouattara ce mardi 29 juillet 2025 lors de sa déclaration de candidature à l'élection présidentielle d'octobre 2025
Le président ivoirien Alassane Ouattara ce mardi 29 juillet 2025 lors de sa déclaration de candidature à l'élection présidentielle d'octobre 2025 Capture d'écran Youtube
- Advertisement -

Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara officially filed, on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, his candidacy for the October presidential election. A long-awaited confirmation that opens the way to a fourth consecutive term, despite persistent political tensions in the country.

Alassane Ouattara puts an end to the suspense. In a televised address broadcast on July 29, the 83-year-old Ivorian president announced his intention to run in the October 25, 2025 presidential election. This Tuesday, August 26, he followed through by officially filing his candidacy with the Independent Electoral Commission (CEI) in Abidjan.

- Publicité-

At the helm of the country since 2011, the head of state justifies his decision by the “unprecedented challenges” Côte d’Ivoire is facing, stressing that his “health allows it” and that the Constitution gives him the right to seek another term.

“I’m a candidate because I want our beloved Côte d’Ivoire to continue to be a prosperous country, at peace and secure,” he said. For months, his party, the RHDP, had been stepping up calls for his candidacy during large popular rallies.

- Publicité-

Heading toward a tense election?

The official filing of Ouattara’s candidacy comes amid high political tensions. Several major opposition figures, such as Laurent Gbagbo and Tidjane Thiam, have been removed from the electoral rolls. Both are contesting this exclusion and seeking to assert their rights before the competent courts.

Other candidates, like Simone Ehivet Gbagbo, Pascal Affi N’Guessan, and Jean-Louis Billon, hope to gather the necessary endorsements to enter the race. The candidacy filing process ends at the end of August.

In a country still scarred by the electoral violence of 2020, Alassane Ouattara’s official entry into the race could rekindle tensions and call into question hopes for a peaceful transfer of power.

- Publicité-

A controversial candidacy

Alassane Ouattara is trying to justify his decision by citing a “case of force majeure” and the need to respond to urgent priorities. “Duty can sometimes transcend a promise made in good faith,” he said.

While Alassane Ouattara highlights his experience to tackle economic, monetary, and security challenges, his detractors see it as a move to cling to power. The coming weeks promise to be decisive, amid legal challenges, political campaigns, and mass mobilizations.

- Publicité-

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
EN CONTINU

2026 World Cup (Qualifying) – Brazil: Carlo Ancelotti’s squad list without Neymar, Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr

Madagascar

CHAN 2025: Madagascar knocks out Sudan and advances to the final

Nigeria

2026 World Cup qualifying: Victor Ikpeba believes in the resurgence of Nigeria’s Super Eagles

Benin

Benin – Accident at the Wodo Bridge: a 4×4 vehicle plunges into the water, one passenger reported missing

Benin

Start of the 2025-2026 school year: The Ministry of Secondary Education gives AME one last chance

Benin

School Burglary in Hêvié Adovié: Main Suspect Arrested After Six Months on the Run

Benin

Development: Cotonou strengthens its economic presence in Asia with the Benin Business Forum in Osaka

Morocco

CHAN 2025 – Semifinals: Tuesday’s schedule

Transfer window: “clowns”, snubbed, Victor Boniface slams AC Milan

Benin

2026 presidential election: legal expert Adégbola Franck Oké warns the OIF about provisions of the Electoral Code

VOIR TOUS LES FLASHS