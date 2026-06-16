World Cup and scams: CNIN warns about the risks of fraud

Since Thursday, June 11, 2026, the Football World Cup has been in full swing in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. While this global event generates massive enthusiasm among soccer fans, it also sharpens the appetite of cybercriminals and ill-intentioned individuals ready to exploit the popular fervor.

In the face of this growing threat, the National Center for Digital Investigations (CNIN) has issued a awareness message inviting supporters to remain vigilant.

Indeed, law enforcement authorities are pointing out a rise in online scams directly related to the competition. The most common traps involve the sale of fake tickets for matches, the launch of fraudulent contests on social media, as well as the proliferation of illegal sports betting platforms.

To protect football fans from these financial pitfalls, the CNIN has formulated five essential practical tips. The institution first advises to always be wary of so-called “unmissable” offers and reminds that tickets should never be purchased outside of official and reputable sites.

The CNIN also urges to keep a cool head in the face of promises of unexpected wins from impromptu online contests. Finally, authorities strongly advise avoiding underground sports betting sites and following match developments exclusively on official platforms, in order to fully experience the magic of the World Cup without risking having bank details or savings hacked.